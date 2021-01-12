Twitter Pitch, Anthology Contest Winners, and Blurb Contest Results

Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On January 20, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.
Secondly, you can also see the results of the yearly IWSG anthology contest there. Congratulations to those ten authors who will have their short stories published in the anthology: Dark Matter: Artificial
Release date: May 4, 2021
Print ISBN 9781939844828 $14.95
EBook ISBN 9781939844835 $4.99
Science Fiction: Collections & Anthologies (FIC028040) / Space Exploration (FIC028130) / Genetic Engineering (FIC028110)
Finally, a short time ago I shared The QueryLetter.com Writing Contest, which just wrapped up. It was a huge success, with a total of 3,847 submissions!
They've announced the winner and runners up and posted the top 10 blurbs here: https://www.queryletter.com/post/announcing-the-winner-of-the-2020-queryletter-com-writing-contest
Since so many authors are working on their own blurbs, I thought you might like to view a few of their favorites. There's a lot to learn from these expertly crafted blurbs. Let me know what you think.
