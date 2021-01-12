"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Twitter Pitch, Anthology Contest Winners, and Blurb Contest Results

First of all, don't forget, the IWSG Twitter Pitch event, is happening on January 20th. 

Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On January 20, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.

If your new year's resolution is to see your book published, the IWSG is here to help! Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents. 

For more information, check out the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J.
Cavanaugh. Again, that website ishttps://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/

Secondly, you can also see the results of the yearly IWSG anthology contest there. Congratulations to those ten authors who will have their short stories published in the anthology: Dark Matter: Artificial

Release date: May 4, 2021
Print ISBN 9781939844828 $14.95
EBook ISBN 9781939844835 $4.99
Science Fiction: Collections & Anthologies (FIC028040) / Space Exploration (FIC028130) / Genetic Engineering (FIC028110)

Finally, a short time ago I shared The QueryLetter.com Writing Contest, which just wrapped up. It was a huge success, with a total of 3,847 submissions!


They've announced the winner and runners up and posted the top 10 blurbs here: https://www.queryletter.com/post/announcing-the-winner-of-the-2020-queryletter-com-writing-contest

Since so many authors are working on their own blurbs, I thought you might like to view a few of their favorites. There's a lot to learn from these expertly crafted blurbs. Let me know what you think.

Are you participating in the Twitter Pitch> Did you submit to the anthology contest? Did you like the winning blurb? Which one interested you the most? Are you working on your own blurb?
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Thanks for spreading the word about #IWSGPit and the new anthology!

January 12, 2021 at 3:37 AM

