IWSG: Reading Frustrations

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JANUARY QUESTION - Being a writer, when you're reading someone else's work, what stops you from finishing a book/throws you out of the story/frustrates you the most about other people's books?
MY ANSWER - One of my biggest pet peeves is overly dramatic and nonsensical descriptions. Example: "He walked into the room with all six feet of himself." Really? He walked in WITH himself, or carrying himself? Unfortunately, these are still prolific occurrences in even some of the best publishers. It's also why so much of the romance genre is ridiculed.
DON'T FORGET: The next #IWSGPit will be January 20, 2021 8:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. For more information, please visit the IWSG pages listed above.
How about you? What frustrates you while reading?
7 comments:
And how does he walk in without all six feet of himself?
Thanks for mentioning #IWSGPit!
Hi Sylvia, Happy New Year.
I can't believe it that some writers write like this!!! "He walked into the room with all six feet of himself." Seriously? This is so pathetic!!!
Oh, I don't know. There is a definite voice with that wording. :-)
Anna from elements of emaginette
Lol! That example you gave made me laugh.
