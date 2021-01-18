Chrys Fey, a Freebie, and a Giveaway

Welcome readers! Today, I have a special treat for you. The amazing Chrys Fey has agreed to stop by and share about the newest release in her disaster series. Read carefully for a chance at a free read as well as to participate in a giveaway!
Sylvia Asked: Are there going to be any more disasters or stories with the characters from the Disaster Crimes series?
Chrys Fey’s Answer: No
more disasters.
*my characters give a sigh of relief*
I’ve pretty much covered them all, except for a zombie
outbreak.
No more books in print or eBook, either.
The Disaster Crimes series is now complete.
The
Complete Disaster Crimes Series:
*The
Crime Before the Storm (prequel)
Hurricane
Crimes (novella, #1)
Seismic
Crimes (#2)
Lightning
Crimes (free short, #2.5)
Tsunami
Crimes (#3)
Flaming
Crimes (#4)
Frozen
Crimes (#5)
A
Fighting Chance (spin-off, #6)
The
Disaster Curse (short story, #7)
*Free
exclusive story to newsletter subscribers.
But is this truly THE END?
In a sense. I may write bonus content that’ll be available
on my website www.ChrysFey.com
that’ll likely be a few pages or less. I am considering writing a little
something to reveal the new driver of Venom, Donovan’s monster truck. So far,
that’s the only bonus content I have in mind.
Pages: 154
Genre:
Romantic-Suspense
Heat
Rating: Hot
BLURB:
*A FIGHTING CHANCE is Book 6 in the Disaster
Crimes series, but it’s a spin-off featuring a new couple, so it can be
read as a standalone.*
Thorn has loved Amanda from afar, giving her whatever she
needs as a survivor of abuse—space, protection, and stability. He yearns to
give her more, though, to share his feelings, kiss her, love her, but he's
worried the truth will frighten her away.
And Amanda is afraid. She’s scared of her attraction for
Thorn. Most of all, she’s terrified of her ex-boyfriend, who is lurking nearby
where no one can find him. When she grows closer to Thorn, Damon retaliates,
jeopardizing their happy ending.
Up against an abusive ex and Mother Nature, do Thorn and
Amanda have a fighting chance?
Book
Links: Amazon / Barnes & Noble / Kobo / iTunes
EXCERPT:
Amanda looked up from the current list of up-to-date
payments for classes. A movement outside the glass storefront caught her eye.
She tilted her head to see a man coming up the sidewalk from the side where the
picnic bench sat. Through the vertical blinds, she glimpsed a square face—a
short, rugged beard and long, dark hair pulled into a man bun. Her breath fled
from her lungs. Her body went from icy cold to flaming hot in the span of a
millisecond. She dropped to the floor and slid under the counter, beneath the
ledge where they put their purses and cell phones.
“What—” Beth peeked at the windows. Then she snapped her
fingers at April and pointed at the stools.
April jumped into action. She pushed the stools in so they
blocked Amanda. The bell attached to the door jingled as April removed the
jacket she wore and draped it across the stools, creating a curtain to shield
Amanda.
From a crack, Amanda watched Beth move to stand in front of
the twins, who were in their walkers playing peacefully. “I’m sorry, but we’re
going to be closing.”
“I don’t give a shit. I’m here for Amanda.”
The sound of Damon’s voice had her heart beating even
harder. That voice had haunted her nightmares, had come back to life in her
memories.
Beth cocked her head to the side. “Who? There’s no one by
that name here.”
“Don’t bullshit me. I know she works here.”
His voice was closer now.
***FREE
FOR A LIMITED TIME***
THE
DISASTER CURSE
Book
Links: Amazon / Barnes & Noble / Kobo / iTunes
Author’s
Note: I wrote The Disaster Curse to answer a few
lingering questions readers may have after reading A Fighting Chance,
and to tie the whole series together with a neat, shiny, perfect little bow.
Plus, there was one disaster that I hadn’t written about yet. *wink*
***LAUNCHING
A WEBSITE***
TheFightingChance.org is a
website dedicated to domestic violence and sexual assault awareness. Inspired
by the Disaster Crimes series.
***GIVEAWAY***
Prizes:
Hurricane Crimes (Disaster Crimes 1) and Seismic Crimes (Disaster Crimes 2)
eBooks (mobi or epub), Hurricane Crimes Playing Cards, Girl Boss Sign, and a
Volcanic Blast Scented Candle
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Chrys Fey is author of the Disaster Crimes Series, a unique
concept that blends disasters, crimes, and romance. She runs the Insecure
Writer’s Support Group Book Club on Goodreads and edits for Dancing Lemur
Press. https://www.chrysfey.com
Author
Links:
Newsletter / Website / Facebook
Group /Blog / BookBub
Instagram / Facebook / Twitter / Goodreads / Amazon
