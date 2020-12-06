"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Holiday Special: Buy One, Get One Free

Dancing Lemur Press is running a special through December 10:

Buy 1 print book, get 1 print book free

Buy 1 eBook, get 1 eBook free

Buy 1 audio book, get 1 audio book free

 

Print & eBooks – must be purchased directly from Dancing Lemur Press’ website; free book must be same price or lower; when paying, note your desired free book in the comments section; free swag provided with print orders

 

Audio books – purchase from Audible, iTunes, or Amazon and send us your receipt stating your desired free audio book and we will send you a code for a free audio book: free audio book must be same price or lower

 

Offer good through December 10, 2020

 

Http://dancinglemurpress.com

Inquiries AT dancinglemurpressllc DOT com


Do you know of any great deals on books right now? What books would you recommend gifting this holiday season?

