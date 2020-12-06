Holiday Special: Buy One, Get One Free

Dancing Lemur Press is running a special through December 10:
Buy 1 print book, get 1 print book free
Buy 1 eBook, get 1 eBook free
Buy 1 audio book, get 1 audio book free
Print & eBooks – must be purchased directly from Dancing Lemur Press’ website; free book must be same price or lower; when paying, note your desired free book in the comments section; free swag provided with print orders
Audio books – purchase from Audible, iTunes, or Amazon and send us your receipt stating your desired free audio book and we will send you a code for a free audio book: free audio book must be same price or lower
Offer good through December 10, 2020
Inquiries AT dancinglemurpressllc DOT com
Do you know of any great deals on books right now? What books would you recommend gifting this holiday season?
