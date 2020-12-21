This picture was taken in my front yard a couple of years ago. So far this year, we've had a few freezes, but no snow.While we usually stay busy enjoying a lot of time with friends and family, we are planning a much quieter holiday this year - immediate family only. This has certainly been a year of new frustrations, but also a reminder of the things we usually take for granted. I feel truly blessed, despite the chaos 2020 brought.
I hope you are able to feel so as well. Wherever you are, whatever your situation, I pray you all enjoy a beautiful holiday season.
Merry Christmas!
No comments:
Post a Comment