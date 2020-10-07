IWSG: Working Writer

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
OCTOBER QUESTION - When you think of the term working writer, what does that look like to you? What do you think it is supposed to look like? Do you see yourself as a working writer or aspiring or hobbyist, and if latter two, what does that look like?
MY ANSWER - I feel like a working writer could be anyone who receives pay for their services - hopefully on a regular basis. I see myself as more of a hobbyist now that I spend so much time teaching at the high school and college level. While I am still publishing it is not on a regular or consistent schedule. I write when I have time or the mood strikes. I get published when someone else finds it worthy or matching their own goals.
How about you? How do YOU define "working writer"?
I'm also busy with my job so writing and getting published when I can is a bonus.
