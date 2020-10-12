Halloween Reads

2020 has had its share of SCARY situations. Fall is here now and many are contemplating whether or not to try to enjoy the haunting season at all.
One safe way to celebrate Halloween is with a great read. Not all seasonal reads are scary. If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.
If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a more traditionally good scary book, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.I'd also like to recommend my short story "Lights Out" which appears in Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
