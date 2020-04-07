Easter Inspiration and Writing

I hope to change that this week, and take a little more time during this holy week to remember to be thankful and purposeful in everything I do. I pray you all enjoy a happy and healthy Easter holiday. If you're struggling during this time, one song that has been particularly meaningful in our home lately has been God's Not Dead by the NEWSBOYS:
For a little Easter writing inspiration, check out my post from last year 4 Easter Inspired Prompts, or this list that I just came across: Easter Journal Prompts.
Do you celebrate Easter? How are you celebrating this season? Have you tried writing anything Easter inspired, or similar to the above prompts? Do you want to share anything that you have felt pulling at your heart lately?
2 comments:
You're not alone in not feeling the writing. But this is a good week to remember we are a blessed and saved people!
Amen!
Post a Comment