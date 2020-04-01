IWSG: How are Things in Your World?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
April 1 question - The IWSG’s focus is on our writers. Each month, from all over the globe, we are a united group sharing our insecurities, our troubles, and our pain. So, in this time when our world is in crisis with the covid-19 pandemic, our optional question this month is: how are things in your world?
MY ANSWER: We're doing pretty good here. Our schools are all at home and online at least until May. As a teacher, that means my days are balanced between teaching my own students online (both high school and college) and my own kids who are in seventh and fifth grade. It keeps us busy which also means I haven't really been writing. We currently have all of the essentials, internet access to keep in touch with family and friends, and so far - our continued good health. Praise God! The situation is still surreal, but we are hoping and praying for some sense of normalcy to return before too long.
How about you? How are you handling this pandemic? Are you getting any writing done?
Continue to keep your family safe. That is worthy of praising God.
I'm also teaching, so no writing as yet. But there is client work (developmental editing) and other editing to do. Definitely no end of things to keep us busy.
(I know you know how much fun marking is.)
Grateful to still have work, though. Wishing you all the best.
