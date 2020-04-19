2020 National Library Week

It's the start of the annual National Library Week (April 19- 25, 2020) in America. This is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all.
The theme for National Library Week 2020, "Find your place at the library," was chosen some time ago, before any of us could imagine the emergence of a global pandemic that would force most libraries to temporarily close their physical spaces. But you can still find your place at the library because libraries are open for business online, providing the virtual services and digital content their communities need more than ever. You can access ebooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes and activities, and so much more — all from the the comfort of your home.
This year during National Library Week, let’s celebrate by showing our appreciation for the many innovative ways libraries, librarians and library workers are continuing to serve their communities during a time of crisis.
This year during National Library Week, let’s celebrate by showing our appreciation for the many innovative ways libraries, librarians and library workers are continuing to serve their communities during a time of crisis.
Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani, a.k.a. the ShibSibs, are National Library Week Honorary Chairs and want everyone to know that they think libraries are amazing!
Celebrations during National Library Week
Monday, April 20: State of America's Libraries Report released, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2019.
Tuesday, April 21: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
Wednesday, April 22: National Bookmobile Day, a day to recognize the contributions of our nation's bookmobiles and the dedicated professionals who make quality bookmobile outreach possible in their communities.
Thursday, April 23: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.
Friday: For more ways to celebrate, visit: http://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek
- First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate.
Most writers and readers adore their local libraries, and it's often an included vacation locale. However, many don't realize the full range of services a good library offers. For great examples, check out this article at The Write Life.
Do you plan to celebrate with any special events this year? What is your favorite aspect of libraries?
1 comment:
Everybody needs to check out some eBooks this week.
Post a Comment