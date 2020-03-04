IWSG: Family Customs and Traditions

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
March 4 question - Other than the obvious holiday traditions, have you ever included any personal or family traditions/customs in your stories?
How about you? Have you included any traditions, or customs, in your writing?
5 comments:
I couldn't think of any so glad you had one!
What a great idea. Teachers are full of them! Mine involves cereals!
My experiences highly influence my writing and end up in the story/s all the time! As a teacher it would be easy to do!
I've added some holiday traditions into my Disaster Crimes series. One thing that I did add that's not holiday related was in Flaming Crimes. I had Beth kick a rock while she and Donovan walked around the block. She also picked flowers/weeds/ When I was little, my family would walk around the block a lot, and I always kicked a rock and picked flowers/weeds.
Every so often I'll have a character who likes to read. I guess that comes from my own experiences!
