It's time to share your 2020 vision and sign up for the Blogging from A to Z April Challenge!
I participated in this blog hop for seven years (2011 - 2017) and I enjoyed it very much. I learned so much and met some amazing individuals in the blogosphere. Unfortunately, I've become a workaholic (luckily I mostly love my job), and it has left me little time to commit to regular posting and commenting. I still highly recommend this endeavor to anyone who CAN commit the time and who wants to grow their online support system, or just enjoy a month of contribution.
The 2020 A to Z Challenge starts on April 1 (which is also April Fool’s Day and the next IWSG post). To sign up to participate, or to learn more, be sure to visit the official site: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this blogfest? Will you be participating this year?
1 comment:
I did it the first year, 2010, and made it to 2016 before I just couldn't keep up with it. The Challenge is a great way to meet new people and make friends though.
