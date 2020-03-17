"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

St. Patrick's Day Self Isolation and Activities

HAPPY ST. PATRICK"S DAY!

Wondering how to celebrate this holiday during a time of encouraged self-isolation? First, be sure you're getting fresh air. If you're not going outside, at least open some windows. Fresh air and sunlight are a natural disinfectant. Some educational and fun holiday ideas include:

  • Streaming Irish jigs and songs.
  • Watching traditional Irish dance on YouTube or chrome cast to your TV.
  • Adding green food dye to your short bread cookie recipes.
  • Sewing or gluing crazy Green Irish hats, ties or belts using felt, ribbons, or fabrics.
  • Cooking Irish Stew, scones and clotted cream or butter from scratch or from cans. 
  • Telling Irish fables about leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold, or gnomes.
  • Reminding your children about the “kiss of the blarney” and the folkloric tradition known today as “the gift of the gab”.
  • Research the real St. Patrick.
Below are some additional activities I recommend for you and your family to keep the isolation from getting to you. If you have any additional suggestions, please leave them in the comments.



For Education Specific:


All Subjects



Math/Coding




Reading/Writing/Spelling/Grammar



History/Geography



Science/Health



Fine Arts/Culture



Preschool



Offline Activities



  • Poetry reading and/or read-aloud time. Sometimes when I’m doing something like cleaning the kitchen or folding laundry I have the kids read to me so we can work on pronunciation and other reading skills.
  • As volunteers die down at local animal shelters because everyone is in quarantine, you might consider giving a rescue animal a little vacation in your home so you can teach your kids about pet ownership. Most animal shelters appreciate temporary fosters because it lessens the strain, especially during a crisis. Just be sure to get an animal that has a good track record around kids and never leave kids unsupervised.

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

I have no excuse to be lazy now! Virtual museum sounds cool.

March 17, 2020 at 10:56 AM

