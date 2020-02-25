February Scribbler Box: Author Career II

The theme this month is AUTHOR CAREER II. Yes, ANOTHER repeat theme. This company is only two years old and they have repeated themes on more than a couple of occasions when there are still so many they could be covering. I by no means am implying that there isn't more to say on the repeat themes, but why go back to something you've already done when you're such a young company. This is their 24th box - one a month for two years now.
As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. The deadline for this month is 3/11.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a coaster depicting the quote "Remember Why You Started", a sticker that states "Enjoy every moment" and has a picture of a typewriter, a package of dark roast coffee (I don't drink coffee, but my husband likes it), and a two-sided door hanger (one side reads "Caution - Writer on Deadline - enter at own risk" and the other side "Writers kill people in books - do not disturb").
As usual, this box also came with an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, and an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional: Susan Raihofer, agent at the David Black Agency, as well as the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme of AUTHOR CAREER II.
This months new release novel is IF YOU TELL by Gregg Olsen, and is based on a true story. In the few months since it's release, the book has become:
A #1 Wall Street Journal, Amazon Charts, USA Today, and Washington Post bestseller.
#1 New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen’s shocking and empowering true-crime story of three sisters determined to survive their mother’s house of horrors.
After more than a decade, when sisters Nikki, Sami, and Tori Knotek hear the word "mom", it claws like an eagle's talons, triggering memories that have been their secret since childhood. Until now.
For years, behind the closed doors of their farmhouse in Raymond, Washington, their sadistic mother, Shelly, subjected her girls to unimaginable abuse, degradation, torture, and psychic terrors. Through it all, Nikki, Sami, and Tori developed a defiant bond that made them far less vulnerable than Shelly imagined. Even as others were drawn into their mother's dark and perverse web, the sisters found the strength and courage to escape an escalating nightmare that culminated in multiple murders.
Harrowing and heartrending, If You Tell is a survivor's story of absolute evil - and the freedom and justice that Nikki, Sami, and Tori risked their lives to fight for. Sisters forever, victims no more, they found a light in the darkness that made them the resilient women they are today - loving, loved, and moving on.
Now that they are repeating themes, will you continue with the service?
I’ll decide after next months box which is already paid. By then I’ll have been with them for a year - which is more than a fair chance.
