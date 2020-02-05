IWSG: Artisic Inspiration

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
February 5 question - Has a single photo or work of art ever inspired a story? What was it and did you finish it?
MY ANSWER: In my case, it wasn't a single art piece, but an entire museum. The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland captured my attention and imagination so fully that I was inspired to write a 10,000 word short story - at least a first draft. Unfortunately, I have not revisited the piece as it fell apart toward the end of the tale. I've been letting it simmer for some time now. I really do want to finish the story, I just have to find my way back into it's truth.
How about you? Have you been inspired by someone else's art? If so, what happened?
I can see the whole museum inspiring a story. The one in Edinburgh is also inspiring. Hope you go back to it.
