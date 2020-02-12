Why English is Difficult to Learn

I've been working with more ESL (English as a Second Language) students this year. I've really enjoyed my time with them. They've become a true inspiration to those around them as a result of their strong worth ethic, and unwillingness to give up. I thought I would share some of our fun explorations of the English language with you in the images below. Let me know if you have any fun frustrations with the English language.
And can a hammer ham it up?
We are such a melting pot of languages. Must drive your kids crazy sometimes.
