Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Why English is Difficult to Learn

I've been working with more ESL (English as a Second Language) students this year. I've really enjoyed my time with them. They've become a true inspiration to those around them as a result of their strong worth ethic, and unwillingness to give up. I thought I would share some of our fun explorations of the English language with you in the images below. Let me know if you have any fun frustrations with the English language.





1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

And can a hammer ham it up?
We are such a melting pot of languages. Must drive your kids crazy sometimes.

February 13, 2020 at 5:51 AM

