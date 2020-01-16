2020 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

While this list mostly focuses on Texas and Louisiana (where I am) there are some others listed here for you. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list.
1/18 - "Serious Writers, Inc." is sponsoring a one-day Writers Boot Camp in Tampa, Florida . You can learn more at https://www.seriouswriter.com/events/
2/15 - Southwest Louisiana Book Festival - https://www.swlabookfest.org/
3/5-7 - "Serious Writers, Inc." will be at the North Carolina Christian Writers Conference. You can learn more at https://www.seriouswriter.com/events/
3/14 - Jambalaya Writers Conference - http://mytpl.org/jwc/
3/13-22 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/
3/25-29 - New Orleans Literary Festival - http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/
3/28 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Galveston Island Book Festival - http://galveston.bookfestival.network/index.php/component/users/?view=remind&Itemid=101
4/25 - Wimberley Book Festival - http://bookfestival.network/
5/2-3 - Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://austin.scbwi.org/events/austin-2018-writers-illustrators-working-conference/
5/30 - Lone Star Book Festival of Seguin, Texas - http://bookfestival.network/
6/13-14 - Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/
6/17-20 - "Serious Writers, Inc." will be at the Write-to-Publish Conference in Wheaton, Illinois. You can learn more at https://www.seriouswriter.com/events/
6/26-28 - Austin Agents and Editors Conference - http://www.writersleague.org/38/Conference
7/10-12 - "Serious Writers, Inc." will be at the Windsor International Writers Conference in Windsor, Ontarion. You can learn more at https://www.seriouswriter.com/events/
9/12-13 - Unconfirmed so check back - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - https://houston.scbwi.org/
10/15-18 - World Mystery Convention will be held in Sacramento, California - http://www.bouchercon.com/
10/24 - Unconfirmed, so check back - Louisiana: Bayou Writers Group Conference - https://bayouwritersgroup.com/
10/22-29 - Austin Film Festival - https://austinfilmfestival.com/
11/7-8 - Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/
11/14-15 - Unconfirmed, so check back: New Orleans Book Festival - https://www.everfest.com/e/new-orleans-book-festival-new-orleans-la
Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA. You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
1 comment:
Thanks for the list! I'll make sure we have those all at the IWSG site.
