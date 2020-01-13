IWSG: Twitter Pitch

|
It's Coming!!
The next #IWSGPit will be in January 15, 2020
8:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time
Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On January 15, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.
If your new year's resolution is to see your book published, the IWSG is here to help! Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents.
1 comment:
Thanks for spreading the word! Just two more days until the pitch.
