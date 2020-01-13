"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, January 13, 2020

IWSG: Twitter Pitch

It's Coming!!
The next #IWSGPit  will be in January 15, 2020
8:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

Create a Twitter-length pitch for your completed and polished manuscript and leave room for genre, age, and the hashtag. On January 15, Tweet your pitch. If your pitch receives a favorite/heart from a publisher/agent check their submission guidelines and send your requested query.

If your new year's resolution is to see your book published, the IWSG is here to help! Many writers have seen their books published from a Twitter pitch - it’s a quick and easy way to put your manuscript in front of publishers and agents. 

For more information, check out the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh.

Will you be pitching? Good luck!
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Thanks for spreading the word! Just two more days until the pitch.

January 13, 2020 at 3:24 AM

