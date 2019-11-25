-Psalm 107:1 NIV
I feel so very blessed. I'm in a particularly reflective mood and my heart is full of gratitude for the many things for which I am grateful: family, friends, home, food, health, travel, and so much more.
For some fun reading, here are ten reasons I'm thankful to be a writer.
I'm also extremely thankful for my online family. As a thank-you to my readers and fellow bloggers, I wanted to share a short Thanksgiving romantic fiction piece I wrote (about 800 words). I hope you enjoy! http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2017/11/thankful-every-day.html
I also hope you all enjoy a wonderful week full of good times. In case I don't make it online again this week - Happy Thanksgiving!
What are you thankful for having in your life?
Amen! Have a blessed Thanksgiving, Sylvia.
