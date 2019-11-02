Book Signing: 16 Texas Horror Authors

15 other authors and I will be celebrating a new book launch in one week. On Saturday, November 9 we will hold a book signing at Fleur Fine Books from 3 to 5 pm in Port Neches, Texas.
The book officially released a couple weeks ago, but most of us are finally able to come together for one joint signing. If you're in the area next weekend, we'd love for you to come by and visit us at this amazing book store.
Do you hold book signings? Do you visit other authors when they hold a signing?
