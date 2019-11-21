November Scribbler Box: Science Fiction

I was surprised it came a week early this month - I suppose in anticipation of the holiday rush. This month's theme is science fiction. As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. However, the deadline for this month says 11/14 which was before they shipped the November boxes. I'm assuming this is a typo which should say 12/14, but I have not heard back from the company yet for a clarification of this. I will try to update this post when/if they clarify.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include A Writing Map to Fabulous Stories text and writing prompts with ALICE IN WONDERLAND themed artwork (and absolutely beautiful illustrations), a SPICE HOUSE packet of hot cocoa (yum), an "I make stuff up" sticker, a tablet of "Chapter Planner" pages, and a couple of cards of art inspired prompts/suggestions from writingmaps.com.
As usual, this box also came with an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, and an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional: Grace Doyle, editorial director at Thomas & Mercer, as well as the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the authors discussing this months theme of SCIENCE FICTION.
This months new release novel is AFTERSHOCKS by Marko Kloos:
Across the six-planet expanse of the Gaia system, the Earthlike Gretia struggles to stabilize in the wake of an interplanetary war. Amid an uneasy alliance to maintain economies, resources, and populations, Aden Robertson reemerges. After devoting twelve years of his life to the reviled losing side, with the blood of half a million casualties on his hands, Aden is looking for a way to move on. He’s not the only one.
A naval officer has borne witness to inconceivable attacks on a salvaged fleet. A sergeant with the occupation forces is treading increasingly hostile ground. And a young woman, thrust into responsibility as vice president of her family’s raw materials empire, faces a threat she never anticipated.
Now, on the cusp of an explosive and wide-reaching insurrection, Aden plunges once again into the brutal life he longed to forget. He’s been on the wrong side of war before. But this time, the new enemy has yet to reveal themselves…or their dangerous endgame.
