October Scribbler Box: World Building II

I just received my seventh box from Scribbler. You can learn about previous boxes, and why I subscribed by clicking the "Scribbler" link in the labels below.
Alas, this month is a repeat when there are still so many topics that could be covered... the theme is once again WORLD BUILDING. They've covered this topic before, and while there is nothing wrong with the reinforcement of ideas and examples, I'm a bit disappointed when there are still so many genres they have NOT focused on yet.
As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a Halloween style art piece (see the skull card on the left), Gummy fish snacks, a 3 pack of mini journals, a "Writer on Fire" pumpkin + apple + molasses scented candle, and a bookmark and postcard featuring this months selected read.
This months new release novel is HOW FIRES END by Marco Rafala'.
A dark secret born out of World War II lies at the heart of a Sicilian American family in this emotional and sweeping saga of guilt, revenge, and, ultimately, redemption.
After soldiers vacate the Sicilian hillside town of Melilli in the summer of 1943, the locals celebrate, giving thanks to their patron saint, Sebastian. Amid the revelry, all it takes is one fateful moment for the destiny of nine-year-old Salvatore Vassallo to change forever. When his twin brothers are killed playing with an unexploded mortar shell, Salvatore’s faith is destroyed. As the family unravels, and fear ignites among their neighbors that the Vassallo name is cursed, one tragedy begets another.
Desperate to escape this haunting legacy, Salvatore accepts the help of an Italian soldier with fascist ties who ushers him and his sister, Nella, into a new beginning in America. In Middletown, Connecticut, in the immigrant neighborhood known as Little Melilli, these three struggle to build new lives for themselves. But a dangerous choice to keep their secrets hidden erupts in violence decades later. When Salvatore loses his inquisitive American-born son, David, they all learn too late the price sons pay for their fathers’ wars.
Written with elegiac prose, How Fires End delves into the secret wars of men; the sins they cannot bury; and a life lived in fear of who will reveal them, who will survive them, and who will forgive them.
As usual, this box also came with an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, and an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional: Hafizah Geter, editor for Little A and TOPPLE Books, as well as the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the authors discussing this months theme of WORLDBUILDING II.
In August I weighed the pros and cons of this service if you'd like to see my thoughts on this subscription box. I'm still undecided as to whether or not I will continue the service beyond the holidays. If not, hey at least I've received some interesting books and a few cute swag to give away at upcoming events.
To learn more about this monthly box service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
