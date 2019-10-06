Halloween Seasonal Fun and Free Reads

If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good book instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
I also recommend trying something new like "Black Cat Magazine", or my short story "Lights Out" which will appear in the Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 which will be available soon from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.
If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
