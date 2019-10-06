"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Halloween Seasonal Fun and Free Reads

Fall has finally arrived, although temperatures in our area haven't dropped much and it usually still feels like summer. Orange decor, and pumpkin everything seems to be surrounding us amidst continued clean-up after Tropical Storm Imelda. We usually stay busy all month long with many seasonal activities. 

 If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good book instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.

 I also recommend trying something new like "Black Cat Magazine", or my short story "Lights Out" which will appear in the Road Kill, Texas Horror Volume 4 which will be available soon from Hellbound Books Publishing: here.

 If you're looking for something a little lighter, try my romantic Halloween short story (about 800 words): Madame Tooshkas Spell.

Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!

Need a few scary good costume ideas? Try one of these 10 Minute Literary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.

How are you celebrating this season?
