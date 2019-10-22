Updated Cover Art and Release Information

HellBound Books Publishing has updated the cover design for our new release. Here is the current design and to the right is the original version, or mock artwork. What do you think?
Description and list of authors below:
For four years now, Bret McCormick and E. R. Bills have been beating the bushes and peering into abandoned wells to seek out the most terrifying tales the Lone Star State has to offer. They have left no stone unturned, no attic unexplored, and no grave undesecrated. Road Kill Volume 4 is the best and grimmest yet! You hold in your hands a grand collection of 16 goose-flesh-inducing prose. But, don't just take our word for it; these sixteen stories speak - or perhaps scream - for themselves.Featuring tales of Texas terror from:Corey Lamb, E. R. Bills, James H Longmore, William Jensen, Patrick C. Harrison III, W. H. Gilbert, Jeremy Hepler, Dan Fields, Thomas Kearnes, Sylvia Ney, Mark A. Nobles, Russell C. Connor, Elliott Baxter, Ralph Robert Moore, Carmen Gray, and Andrew Kozma.
Now available for purchase on amazon: here. Book signing and official launch information coming soon!
Do you recommend any new reads for this Halloween season?
2 comments:
Would love to say, ‘Thin Time’ my children’s book for Halloween, but sadly only available on Amazon UK 🙁
That is just great!
Post a Comment