IWSG: Where in the World Would You Write?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
SEPTEMBER QUESTION: If you could pick one place in the world to sit and write your next story, where would it be and why?
MY ANSWER: Scotland - almost anywhere in this country. Two years ago I spent a couple of weeks touring this beautiful country and I would absolutely love to go back. While I did very little actual writing while there (we were traveling and exploring nearly non stop - only pausing long enough to sleep and eat) I've since written quite a few pieces inspired by my time there. Now granted, I've only been to a few countries out of the 195 currently in existence, but it's hard for me to imagine a more beautiful one, or one full of nicer people. A return trip is definitely on my "must do" list. If you'd like to learn more about my trip check out these posts from April 2017.
How about you? Where in the world would you sit and write?
10 comments:
I'd love to be in France and Italy and write.
Yes, Scotland is very beautiful, with a raw splendour in winter. Would you do much writing? But then you'd have those memories to draw upon that are never ending, just what we require as writers. 😊
Scotland....hmm? Never really thought about going, but ever since watching OUTLANDER, I'm curious about the men...ur...I mean the people!!
Scotland is an awesome place. Been there twice and would go back in a heartbeat.
Thank you for sharing
Scotland looks like such a cool place. Good choice.
Teresa
I've only ever been to Edinborough. I'd love to explore more of the Scottish countryside. So romantic and rough!
Scotland would make an amazing trip.
Scotland sounds like it would be pretty wonderful. Just the culture would be stimulating, yes?
That's great that you were able to find inspiration there.
