August Scribbler Box: the Good and the Bad

As before, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month included a box of mint and lavendar loose leaf tea from Royal Treatmint, a small blue hardback binder full of various size sticky notes and a cover with the words Write On, a book light, and a decorative card with text from THE GREAT GATSBY (which I'm currently teaching).
This months new release novel is THE FIRST GIRL CHILD by Amy Harmon - a New York Times Bestselling Author. I mentioned last months book did not come with an autograph plate as the previous books had. That's because it had already been stamped inside as this months is as well.
As usual, there is an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, an exclusive invitation to chat with Adrienne Procaccini, a senior editor for 47North, and the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme of STORYTELLING.
This box came with a few bonus items I paid extra to add. I bought some of the earlier passports from before I joined since I was interested in the interviews for that month. I also added a fabric clutch or cover to keep the passports inside.
So, after five months what do I like and dislike about this service:
LIKES:
1) Looking forward to my monthly gift box.
2) Learning about new authors, or books, I didn't know before this service.
3) The invitation to chat with a publishing professional.
4) Some of the extra goodies are cute, or useful.
5) Additional purchases from the store come with free shipping for members.
6) Anything I don't want to use or keep can go to family or students.
7) The two times I've contacted customer service, they've been very prompt and kind in their response.
DISLIKES:
1) I'm not interested in every book I've paid to receive.
2) I don't particularly care for many of the extras as I don't drink coffee/tea, or wear buttons/stickers.
3) I don't always get something out of the chats with the professionals.
4) When I bought additional material from the store, it didn't ship until the following months box so I had to wait more than a month to receive it.
5) I don't always feel I'm getting my money worth.
I'm breaking even on the why I should, or should not, keep this service past another month. I'd love to hear your thoughts on the matter.
To learn more about this monthly box service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
This months book description:
From the New York Times bestselling author comes a breathtaking fantasy of a cursed kingdom, warring clans, and unexpected salvation.
Bayr of Saylok, bastard son of a powerful and jealous chieftain, is haunted by the curse once leveled by his dying mother. Bartered, abandoned, and rarely loved, she plagued the land with her words: From this day forward, there will be no daughters in Saylok.
Raised among the Keepers at Temple Hill, Bayr is gifted with inhuman strength. But he’s also blessed with an all-too-human heart that beats with one purpose: to protect Alba, the first girl child born in nearly two decades and the salvation for a country at risk.
Now the fate of Saylok lies with Alba and Bayr, whose bond grows deeper with every whisper of coming chaos. Charged with battling the enemies of their people, both within and without, Bayr is fueled further by the love of a girl who has defied the scourge of Saylok.
What Bayr and Alba don’t know is that they each threaten the king, a greedy man who built his throne on lies, murder, and betrayal. There is only one way to defend their land from the corruption that has overtaken it. By breaking the curse, they could defeat the king…but they could also destroy themselves.
3 comments:
You seem to have come to a conclusion, Sylvia, and as you are teaching literature it doesn’t seem to be helping you in anyway. I imagine you receive enough of a challenge from your students? And I’d be asking if this was advancing my writing in anyway and if the money could be spent on books I want to read 🌹
The concept is a great one, but it seems it's run its course with you. I think buying books you will love to read is more valuable. We only have so much precious time to give to reading and each book should be worth it.
While it might be fun to get, if you don't use half of it, why bother? You could be buying a book you do want to read.
