Banned Books Week 2019

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.
The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data, the eleven most challenged books of 2018 were:
- George by Alex Gino
Reasons: banned, challenged, and relocated because it was believed to encourage children to clear browser history and change their bodies using hormones, and for mentioning “dirty magazines,” describing male anatomy, “creating confusion,” and including a transgender character
- A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
Reasons: banned and challenged for including LGBTQIA+ content, and for political and religious viewpoints
- Captain Underpants series written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey
Reasons: series was challenged because it was perceived as encouraging disruptive behavior, while Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot was challenged for including a same-sex couple
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Reasons: banned and challenged because it was deemed “anti-cop,” and for profanity, drug use, and sexual references
- Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
Reasons: banned and challenged for including LGBTQIA+ characters and themes
- Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
Reasons: banned, challenged, and restricted for addressing teen suicide
- This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki
Reasons: banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references, and certain illustrations
- Skippyjon Jones series written and illustrated by Judy Schachner
Reason: challenged for depicting stereotypes of Mexican culture
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
Reasons: banned and challenged for sexual references, profanity, violence, gambling, and underage drinking, and for its religious viewpoint
- This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Kristyna Litten
Reason: challenged and burned for including LGBTQIA+ content
- Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
Reason: challenged and burned for including LGBTQIA+ content
Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on banned books lists.
- Call Number: PR6029.R8 N49 1984Publication Date: 1984Reason: pro-communism ideas, sexuality
- Call Number: PS1305 .A1 1996ISBN: 0585363447Publication Date: 1999-01-01Reason: racism
- Call Number: PS3537.A426 C3 1979ISBN: 0316769533Publication Date: 1951-07-16Reasons: offensive language, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982ISBN: 0156028352Publication Date: 2003-05-28Reasons: offensive language, sexually explicit, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3511.I9 G7 2000ISBN: 9780684830421Publication Date: 1996-06-01Reasons: reference to drugs, sexuality, and profanity
- Call Number: PS3551.N464 Z466 1997ISBN: 9780394429861Publication Date: 1970-01-12Reason: sexually explicit
- Call Number: PR6013.O35 L63 2003ISBN: 9780399529207Publication Date: 2003-10-28Reason: profanity, sexuality, racial slurs, and excessive violence
- Call Number: PS3537.T3234 O2 2002ISBN: 9780142000670Publication Date: 2002-01-08Reasons: offensive language, racism, violence
- Call Number: PS3561.E667 O5 2002ISBN: 9780670030583Publication Date: 2002-01-28Reasons: profanity, unsavory theme, sexuality, and racism
- Call Number: Adult PS3562.E353 T6 1982ISBN: 9780061743528Publication Date: 2010-05-11Reasons: offensive language; racism
If you would like more information about banned and challenged books, contact the Office for Intellectual Freedom at (800) 545-2433, ext. 4220, or oif@ala.org. Another god source of information on banned books is the "Libraries and Center for Academic Technology" site by Butler University: https://libguides.butler.edu/c.php?g=34189&p=217684
This is a fascinating post. Interesting to see how what is 'banned' over the years changes with people's attitudes to what is thought morally acceptable. The children's author Enid Blyton had a hard time being accepted in UK schools, due to her use of 'simplistic language' and of course, some schools banned J K Rowling because of her use of 'magic'.
