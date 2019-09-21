"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Banned Books Week 2019

September 22 is the beginning of "BANNED BOOKS WEEK 2019". Below is a couple of lists of ten of the most frequently challenged books.

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.

The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data, the eleven most challenged books of 2018 were:



  1. George by Alex Gino
    Reasons: banned, challenged, and relocated because it was believed to encourage children to clear browser history and change their bodies using hormones, and for mentioning “dirty magazines,” describing male anatomy, “creating confusion,” and including a transgender character

  2. A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
    Reasons: banned and challenged for including LGBTQIA+ content, and for political and religious viewpoints

  3. Captain Underpants series written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey
    Reasons: series was challenged because it was perceived as encouraging disruptive behavior, while Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot was challenged for including a same-sex couple

  4. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
    Reasons: banned and challenged because it was deemed “anti-cop,” and for profanity, drug use, and sexual references

  5. Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
    Reasons: banned and challenged for including LGBTQIA+ characters and themes

  6. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
    Reasons: banned, challenged, and restricted for addressing teen suicide

  7. This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki
    Reasons: banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references, and certain illustrations

  8. Skippyjon Jones series written and illustrated by Judy Schachner
    Reason: challenged for depicting stereotypes of Mexican culture

  9. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
    Reasons: banned and challenged for sexual references, profanity, violence, gambling, and underage drinking, and for its religious viewpoint

  10. This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Kristyna Litten
    Reason: challenged and burned for including LGBTQIA+ content

  11. Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
    Reason: challenged and burned for including LGBTQIA+ content

TEN OF THE MOST FREQUENTLY CHALLENGED BOOKS IN HISTORY:
Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on banned books lists.










  • The Color Purple by Alice Walker
    Call Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982
    ISBN: 0156028352
    Publication Date: 2003-05-28





















If you would like more information about banned and challenged books, contact the Office for Intellectual Freedom at (800) 545-2433, ext. 4220, or oif@ala.org. Another god source of information on banned books is the "Libraries and Center for Academic Technology" site by Butler University: https://libguides.butler.edu/c.php?g=34189&p=217684
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

1 comment:

lostinimaginaryworlds.blogspot.com said...

This is a fascinating post. Interesting to see how what is 'banned' over the years changes with people's attitudes to what is thought morally acceptable. The children's author Enid Blyton had a hard time being accepted in UK schools, due to her use of 'simplistic language' and of course, some schools banned J K Rowling because of her use of 'magic'.

September 22, 2019 at 12:33 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)