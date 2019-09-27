September Scribbler Box: Endings

This month's theme is ENDINGS. As before, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month included a triplet of highlighters, a "Book Nerd" pin where the double o's are a pair of glasses, a NOTE PALS sticky tabs set, and The Story of my Life - a DIY memoir: every life is packed with stories worth telling, and no one can tell them better than the person who lived them. But when you sit down to put it all into writing, where do you begin? the blank page is the most intimidating and procrastination-inspiring part of any writing project. Luckily, this notebook clears that hurdle for you. In its pages, you’ll find prompts and exercises, written by a published writer, to help you bring your stories to life. A good memoir is more than an autobiography that chronicles your existence; it’s a life on a page full of description and dialog, a window into your past. If you’re not a writer, even if you’ve never written before, don’t worry: these prompts and exercises are designed to coax out your inner storyteller with specific, guiding questions. This book will create a record of your life, but it will also help you express who you are as a person, and how you became who you are today. Whether you’re writing down your life story for yourself, your close family, or for a wider audience, this book will guide you through the project and make your life story a joy to write and a pleasure to read. Once you’ve done all of the prompts, you’ll have a wealth of memories, anecdotes, and personal knowledge to work with. The question is, what will you do with it?
This months new release novel is SAVE YOUR BREATH by Melinda Leigh with an autograph. This is the 6th book of the Morgan Dane series.
When true-crime writer Olivia Cruz disappears with no signs of foul play, her new boyfriend, Lincoln Sharp, suspects the worst. He knows she didn’t leave willingly and turns to attorney Morgan Dane and PI Lance Kruger to find her before it’s too late.
As they dig through Olivia’s life, they are shocked to discover a connection between her current book research on two cold murder cases and the suicide of one of Morgan’s prospective clients.
As Morgan and Lance investigate, the number of suspects grows, but time is running out to find Olivia alive. When danger comes knocking at their door, Morgan and Lance realize that they may be the killer’s next targets.
As usual, there was an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional (Anh Schluep, Ediorial Director of Montlake Romance), and the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the authors discussing this months theme of ENDINGS.
In August I weighed the pros and cons of this service if you'd like to see my thoughts on this subscription box. I have since then experienced a problem with their additional order service, but have also received an enticement of something to come. I may go ahead and keep the service for another three months in the hopes that all kinks will be worked out. If not, hey at least I've received some interesting books and a few cute swag to give away at upcoming events.
To learn more about this monthly box service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
2 comments:
I have tried all kinds of writing incentives, and while they are good for very beginner writers, I find ‘how to’ books, written by skilled practitioners, more useful. And of course there are excellent courses, some relatively inexpensive.
The memoir prompt is clever. Not that I'd write one - my life has been very average.
Keep the service through the year and see what happens.
Post a Comment