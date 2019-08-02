Friday, August 2, 2019
Big Magic and Book Clubs
From the worldwide bestselling author of Eat Pray Love and City of Girls: the path to the vibrant, fulfilling life you’ve dreamed of.
Readers of all ages and walks of life have drawn inspiration and empowerment from Elizabeth Gilbert’s books for years. Now this beloved author digs deep into her own generative process to share her wisdom and unique perspective about creativity. With profound empathy and radiant generosity, she offers potent insights into the mysterious nature of inspiration. She asks us to embrace our curiosity and let go of needless suffering. She shows us how to tackle what we most love, and how to face down what we most fear. She discusses the attitudes, approaches, and habits we need in order to live our most creative lives. Balancing between soulful spirituality and cheerful pragmatism, Gilbert encourages us to uncover the “strange jewels” that are hidden within each of us. Whether we are looking to write a book, make art, find new ways to address challenges in our work, embark on a dream long deferred, or simply infuse our everyday lives with more mindfulness and passion, Big Magic cracks open a world of wonder and joy.
"A must read for anyone hoping to live a creative life... I dare you not to be inspired to be brave, to be free, and to be curious.” —PopSugar
I'm so thankful to the IWSG Book Club for recommending this one. To learn more about them, or to join this amazing and supportive book club, see here.
Are you a fan of Gilbert? Have you read this one? Are you a member of a book club?
1 comment:
It is good that this has been so helpful to you in your busy life and is something we could all learn from. Unfortunately, I am not a member of a book club, much of my life is taken up with looking after my disabled husband and trying to find time to complete my present children’s book, But in odd moments, I do find time to read, and it helpful to find these book recommendations. Thank you, Sylvia.
