July Scribbler Box

At first glance, this box seems to have less items than the previous three I received. As before, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month included a koozie claiming It's a Writer Thing, a Dot Grid Notebook, a red and tan tote bag with the word "Write" appearing five subsequent times on it, and a button pin with the command "Save a Writer, Buy a Book."
This months new release novel is THE TWO LILA BENNETTS by Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke - the bestselling authors of THE GOOD WIDOW. For some reason there was no autograph plate(s) with this book as there had been with the previous publications.
However, as usual, there was an inside look at the publishing process for this months authors, an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional (Danielle Marshall, Ediorial Director of Lake Union Publishing), and the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the authors discussing this months theme of COLLABORATION.
While I'm enjoying this subscription service, I haven't yet decided if I'll continue it past the next two months.
This months book description:
“One fateful decision. Two unexpected endings. A perfect summer read!” —Wendy Walker, bestselling author of The Night Before
Lila Bennett’s bad choices have finally caught up with her. And one of those decisions has split her life in two. Literally.
In one life, she’s taken hostage by someone who appears to be a stranger but knows too much. As she’s trapped in a concrete cell, her kidnapper forces her to face what she’s done or be killed. In an alternate life, she eludes her captor but is hunted by someone who is dismantling her happiness, exposing one secret at a time.
Lila’s decorated career as a criminal defense attorney, her marriage, and her life are on the line. She must make a list of those she’s wronged—both in and out of the courtroom—to determine who is out to get her before it’s too late. But even if she can pinpoint her assailant, will she survive? And if she does, which parts of her life are worth saving, and which parts must die? Because one thing’s for certain—life as Lila Bennett knew it is over.
To learn more about this monthly box service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
