5 Myths About Published Authors

2. You can only write what you know - If we all only wrote what we knew, then there would be no fiction.
3. You can only write in one genre - hogwash! Many authors have published in various genres. However, you will more than likely discover your strengths, or appeal to readers, may be greater in one genre than others. Never be afraid to try something new. R.L. Stine started out writing comedy!
4. Don't read other writers' work - many believe you'll end up copying them, and lose your own voice. This may happen to some degree for a time, especially when first beginning or fighting the dreaded writers block. However, reading widely is essential to expanding your skills. Studying the craft in a multitude of formats and styles actually aids in honing your skills and finding your TRUE voice.
5. Once you publish, it's easier in the future - it's not unusual for published authors to receive multiple, if not many, rejections between publications. Writing one good piece does not guarantee all future work will be good. Even when you have created a wonderful piece, it's not always easy to find the right publisher for that piece.
My first publication came while I was still in high school. Some manuscripts get published upon first submission - my record for acceptance so far is a matter of minutes after hitting submit. Some pieces receive multiple rejections and/or sit in a drawer for many years before finding a home - my record for this one is 20 YEARS later.
The truth is - nothing is certain. You can't control anything other than your willingness to create. So find your joy, embrace the ride, and learn to be happy regardless of the amount of publication and pay received along the way.
Are there any myths that you want to debunk? Any of them absolutely drive you crazy?
Once you're published it's easier? Well, crap - what am I doing wrong then?
Yes, agree with every word, but we are mad enough to press on, something about hope and dying eternal, Sylvia 🤭
