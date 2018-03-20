Spring Writers and Readers

So, in an effort to keep this brief, I wanted to mention a new blog I learned about at the conference last week.
The Ruby Slippered Sisterhood may have been created from the 2009 RWA Golden Heart Finalists, but it's open to and helpful to any genre. I urge you to check it out.
Other Websites or Blogs Worth Frequenting:
Anne R Allen and Ruth Harris
Goins, Writer
Positive Writer
Tara Lazar: Writing for Kids
Helping Writers Become Authors
The Write Practice
Live Write Thrive
Rachelle Gardner
Terrible Minds
Jennifer Blanchard
Fiction Notes
Writers Digest
Nathan Bransford
Jody Hedlund
Hope Clark
Mysterious Matters
Kill Zone
Alex J Cavanaugh
Jane Friedman
Southern Writers Magazine
At first glance, most of these are genre specific, but the truth is, each offers great information for any style of writing. I'm also attempting to get through my TBR pile and finish promised reviews.
What about you? Is this a particularly busy time for you? Are there any blogs you recommend? Any great books we should read?
