A to Z Blog Challenge 2018
I first joined this movement of support and fellowship in 2011, and have since completed the challenge seven years in a row. Some years I have visited nearly 2000 blogs in the month of April. I've enjoyed making new friends, trying new things, and stretching my limits.
However, I'm vacillating over whether to commit to it again this year, and if so, what theme should I choose (you don't need one, but I think it helps).
If you've participated in the past, you know the format is changing again this year. As of the time I began this post, more than 500 bloggers are signed up to participate this year.
If you'd like to learn more: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you participated before? Will you be participating this year?
