Reads Worth Checking Out

Colors of Christmas offers two contemporary stories celebrating the hope of Christmas:
Angela just wants Christmas to be over. Instead, she finds herself in charge of the town’s celebration, and everything goes from bad to worse. Can she rescue Christmas for the town—and herself?
Christmas in Gold
When eighty-year-old Astrid moves into an assisted living community and meets a young woman on the brink of despair, she resolves to stir up Christmas hope one more time.
In Your Dream. God's Plan., Tiffany Smiling invites readers to join her as she shares the unlikely purpose she discovered when God invited her to exchange her dream for His. Her story will challenge readers to experience true contentment now by trading in comparison, discontent, and fears of inadequacy for a satisfaction that lasts.
In 365 Classic Bedtime Bible Stories your children or grandchildren will delight in this fully-illustrated storybook that brings 365 read-aloud classic Bible stories to life for impressionable young hearts.
Beginning with the creation story, "God Creates the Earth," and ending with "In Eternity with God,” your children will develop faith in an almighty God who is the same yesterday, today, and forever, while journeying alongside Bible characters like Samuel, Jonah, Esther, David, John the Baptist, Mary, Joseph, and many more.
Through current cultural references and true stories, Daniel Rice, founder of #Gospel LLC, will help readers come to see the gospel for what it really is and how it can radically alter their everyday life. Rice invites them into the conversation as he breaks down Paul’s explanation of the gospel in Romans in a way that is accessible and engaging. #Gospel. . .good news for a time and culture that desperately need it.
Prayers for a Heart-Shaped Life is a beautiful prayer book from Barbour Publishing which features more than 200 prayers that will inspire readers to draw closer to their heavenly Father as they spend time in quiet conversation with Love Himself. Each refreshing prayer and related scripture selection will help readers discover the best path to the good life. . .which is LOVE.
What books do you recommend reading this holiday season?
