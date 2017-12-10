A Few Submission Opportunities

FICTION CONTEST
Danahy Fiction PrizeEligibility: All writers
Prize: $1,000 + publication
Entry fee:$20
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Prize: $1,000 + publication
Entry fee:$20
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Glimmer Train Family Matters Prize
Eligibility: All writers
Eligibility: All writers
Prize: $2,500
Entry Fee: $18
Deadline: January 2, 2018
Eligibility: All writers
Prize: $1,000
Entry Fee: $10 for 1 story; $15 for 2 stories
Deadline: January 15, 2018
The Masters Review Short Story Award for New Writers
Eligibility: Emerging writers only
Eligibility: Emerging writers only
Prize: $3,000 + publication + agency review
Entry Fee: $20
Deadline: January 15, 2018
Moment Magazine-Karma Foundation Short Fiction Contest
Eligibility: All writers
Eligibility: All writers
Prize: $1,000 + possible publication
Entry Fee: $25
Deadline: January 15, 2018
NONFICTION CONTESTS
J. Anthony Lukas Work-in Progress Award
Eligibility: Writers with a contract with a U.S.-based publisher to write a nonfiction book
Prize: $25,000
Deadline: December 11, 2017
Eligibility: Writers with a contract with a U.S.-based publisher to write a nonfiction book
Prize: $25,000
Deadline: December 11, 2017
J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize
Eligibility: Writers with a nonfiction book published in 2017 on a topic of American political or social concern
Prize: $10,000
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 11, 2017
Eligibility: Writers with a nonfiction book published in 2017 on a topic of American political or social concern
Prize: $10,000
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 11, 2017
Mark Lynton History Prize
Eligibility: Writers with a book-length work of history published in 2017
Prize: $10,000
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 11, 2017
Eligibility: Writers with a book-length work of history published in 2017
Prize: $10,000
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 11, 2017
Ellen Meloy Fund for Desert Writers
Eligibility: Emerging, mid-career or established writers are all welcome to apply
Eligibility: Emerging, mid-career or established writers are all welcome to apply
Prize: $5,000
Deadline: January 15, 2018
POETRY CONTESTS
Robert H. Winner Memorial Award
Eligibility: Mid-career poets
Prize: $2,500
Entry fee: $15
Deadline: December 22, 2017
Eligibility: Mid-career poets
Prize: $2,500
Entry fee: $15
Deadline: December 22, 2017
Dorset PrizeEligibility: All poets
Prize: $3,000 + residency
Entry fee: $30
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Prize: $3,000 + residency
Entry fee: $30
Deadline: December 31, 2017
92Y Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Contest
Eligibility: Poets who have not published a full-length poetry collection
Eligibility: Poets who have not published a full-length poetry collection
Prize: $500 + publication + reading
Entry Fee: $12
Deadline: January 12, 2018
Colorado Prize for Poetry
Eligibility: All poets (except affiliates)
Eligibility: All poets (except affiliates)
Prize: $2,000 + publication
Entry Fee: $28
Deadline: January 14, 2018
TRANSLATION CONTESTS
French-American Foundation Translation Prize
Eligibility: Translations published for the first time in the U.S. between January 1 and December 31, 2017
Eligibility: Translations published for the first time in the U.S. between January 1 and December 31, 2017
Prize: $10,000
Deadline: January 15, 2018
National Endowment for the Arts Translation FellowshipsEligibility: Published translators
Prize: $12,500 or $25,00
Deadline: January 11, 2018
MULTI-GENRE CONTESTS
Chautauqua Prize
Eligibility: Writers (fiction & creative nonfiction) with a book published in 2017
Prize: $7,500
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 15, 2017
Eligibility: Writers (fiction & creative nonfiction) with a book published in 2017
Prize: $7,500
Entry fee: $75
Deadline: December 15, 2017
Mississippi Review Prize
Eligibility: All fiction writers and poets
Eligibility: All fiction writers and poets
Prize: $1,000 + publication
Entry Fee: $15 hard copy; $16 online
Deadline: January 1, 2018
Society of Midland Authors Literary Awards
Eligibility: Authors born in, residing in, or with strong ties to one of the 12 Midland states
Eligibility: Authors born in, residing in, or with strong ties to one of the 12 Midland states
Prize: $500
Entry Fee: $10
Deadline: January 6, 2018
Eligibility: All writers and poets
Prize: $1,500
Entry Fee: $20
Deadline: January 31, 2018
WRITING FELLOWSHIPS & RESIDENCIES
Steinbeck Fellowship in Creative Writing
Eligibility: New writers of any age and background
Eligibility: New writers of any age and background
Prize: $10,000. Residency in the San José area is expected during the academic year.
Deadline: January 2, 2018
Eligibility: Any artist, except those enrolled in full time undergrad or graduate programs
Prize: 2-week to 2-month residencies
Deadline: January 1, 2018
Deadline: January 1, 2018
Dartmouth Poet in Residence
Eligibility: Poets with at least one full-length collection of poetry
Eligibility: Poets with at least one full-length collection of poetry
Prize: $2,000 + 6-8 week residency at the Frost Place
Entry Fee: $28
Deadline: January 5, 2018
No comments:
Post a Comment