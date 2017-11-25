Romancing the Holidays to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Donate to BREAST CANCER AWARENESS when you buy 12 Christmas Stories for 99 cents!
Kim Hornsby and Top 10 Press published this 12 book box set of romances (from sweet to spicy). AND there is a cookbook at the end of it...and ALL for only 99 cents! Part of the proceeds from this collection are going to benefit Cancer Research Programs.
Many of the authors in this group have been touched in some way by this terrible disease, but are choosing a proactive approach by contributing to this fundraiser.
The season of Mistletoe and Christmas Cookies is almost upon us and they are proud to bring you 12 Holiday Romances! Snuggle up by the fire and enjoy this season like never before. From Sweet to Sizzling, From Maui to Washington DC, all of these Romances have page turning love stories. CHRISTMAS RECIPE BOOK INCLUDES COOKIES, TURKEY, APPETIZERS, AND MORE...
Crista McHugh - Let Your Heart Be Light
Falling for her late husband’s boss will either lead to delight or heartache for Maureen Kelly.
Jami Davenport - Love at First Snow
Dr. Sarah Whitney opens her animal hospital to a tough athlete with a needy kitten and a soft side.
Kathi Daley - The Cat of Christmas Past
Softening a heart and saving a group of tenants, leads to an unsolved mystery with the help of Ebenezer, the cat.
Misty Evans/Adrienne Giordano - Holiday Justice
Uncovering a theft ring of Christmas toys, Grey wants justice without ruining Christmas for Sydney’s women’s shelter.
Allie Boniface - Miracle of Love
A blizzard and dire circumstances throw friends Mick and Annie together to either fall in love or separate for good.
Rebecca J. Clark - Christmas in Stilettos
A marriage of convenience, a temporary situation. Christmas is a time for love. And miracles.
Kim Hornsby - Maui Kalikimaka
Lena needs a Christmas distraction and Kalani needs accommodation. Christmas on Maui brings both, and then some.
Tess Thompson - The Santa Trial
Duty throws Rena into the jury box to judge the case of a Santa impersonator, and discover someone she never expected.
Savanna Grey - Picture Perfect Holiday
As an independent photographer, Lindsay doesn’t want commitment but sexy as sin, Luke Davis soon proves her wrong.
Lori Leger - Tinseled Up In Texas
Will Niki Reeves find enough Christmas spirit to grant Tex Broussard the gift of a second chance?
Jacki Delecki - A Marine's Christmas Wedding
Mission over, two Marines who posed as a married couple can't seem to shake the idea of love.
Carmine Anderson - One Step Over The Mistletoe Line
Claire needs secluded time to think over a marriage proposal when a handsome neighbor appears at her cabin door.
This box set offer is available until 2-1-17:
Amazon: http://amzn.to/2gqUybR
iTunes/Apple: http://tinyurl.com/y9sr4nqq
Kobo: http://tinyurl.com/y8r4psor
BN/Nook: Romancing the Holidays
