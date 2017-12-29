Pages
Friday, December 29, 2017
Happy New Year!
This year I hope to be braver, stronger, kinder, and happier. I pray we all have love, hope, and a fierce determination for accomplishing good.
I'll be back on January 3rd for the next IWSG post. Until then...
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
