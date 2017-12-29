"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Friday, December 29, 2017

Happy New Year!


This year I hope to be braver, stronger, kinder, and happier. I pray we all have love, hope, and a fierce determination for accomplishing good.

I'll be back on January 3rd for the next IWSG post. Until then...

HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)