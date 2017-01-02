According to Wikipedia "National Science Fiction Day is unofficially celebrated by many science fiction fans in the United States on January 2, a date that was chosen to correspond with the official birth date of famed science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.[1] While not an official holiday of any sort (in the sense that it is not recognized or declared by any government), National Science Fiction Day is given some degree of credence by its recognition by organizations such as the Hallmark Channel[2] and by the Scholastic Corporation.[3]"
Many stores (such as 2nd & Charles) are starting to recognize the holiday, and celebrate this entire week with special events or discounts.
Are you a science fiction fan? How are you celebrating National Science Fiction Day?
