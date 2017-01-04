IWSG: Break the Writing Rule

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
JANUARY QUESTION: What writing rule do you wish you’d never heard?
MY ANSWER: I hate when people say "write what you know". Some of the most interesting articles I've written have been about subjects I knew nothing about before my assignment. I enjoyed researching those topics and meeting those people. I learned a lot, and probably enjoyed writing the articles more because of it!
Also, I had never written science fiction before last year, but I ended up winning the IWSG contest and being published with nine other amazing authors! Instead of "write what you know," I say "Write what interests you."
Congratulations to this years IWSG contest winners. I didn't enter this time, but I look forward to reading your stories!
I went with "write what you know" as well. I guess great writers thing like. :)
the way I look at it, there's a huge difference between following the letter of the law and the intent, and intent is all that matters for me.
That's a popular answer today. Write what interests you. I like that better.
This one has popped up a lot lately. I used to believe it but not anymore. If I only wrote what I knew, I wouldn't have written the works I have out now.
I agree 100% to write what interest you. Happy New Year Sylvia!
QueendSheena
2017 IWSG January Co-Host
I agree that writing about what interests you is a good place to start.
Besides, we can always explore and research a subject we might be unfamiliar with and turn what we don't know into something we do know.
Happy New Year!
