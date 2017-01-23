"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

If I Had a Parenting Do Over

I just finished reading this book and I can't recommend it enough! 

It takes an honest look at the power, privilege, pain, and panic of being a parent. The author offers a look at 7 changes he learned to make and included examples from his own parenting failures and successes. He also shares experiences from teaching seminars to both parents and teenagers. A truly wonderful set of lessons on raising kids, I wish this guide was handed out to every parent before they left the hospital with their newborn. No matter what age your kids are, this publication offers a glimpse at true-life applications on building a meaningful relationship with an individual you can not only love, but like and respect.


