If I Had a Parenting Do Over

I just finished reading this book and I can't recommend it enough!
It takes an honest look at the power, privilege,
pain, and panic of being a parent. The author offers a look at 7 changes he learned
to make and included examples from his own parenting failures and successes. He
also shares experiences from teaching seminars to both parents and teenagers. A
truly wonderful set of lessons on raising kids, I wish this guide was handed
out to every parent before they left the hospital with their newborn. No matter
what age your kids are, this publication offers a glimpse at true-life
applications on building a meaningful relationship with an individual you can
not only love, but like and respect.
I received a complimentary copy of this book from
Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
Available now as an e-boo, official release day for the paperback is set for February 1st so order your copy now!
1 comment:
Fortunately, no kids!
Post a Comment