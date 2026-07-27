Reading Tennessee

This summer my family had the opportunity to vacation in Tennessee. None of us had ever been here before and it was on all of our wish lists. So, of course, I had to include a few literary stops along the way. This state did not disappoint. Today, I wanted to share three locations that I highly recommend if you're ever in the area.1. Burke's Book Store - located in Memphis. Established in 1875, this is one of the oldest independent bookstores in the USA. This shop is known for its unusual stock of new, used, and rare books. Well worth an hour of time for anyone who enjoys history, music, and/or literature. If you are a fan of music, the famous Memphis Drum Shop is just a few doors down.2. Parnassus Books - located in Nashville and started by award winning author Ann Patchett. While she often spends time there, don't expect to run into her on a whim. You can, however, find her recommendations and even autographed merchandise if you are a fan. If you have never heard of this writer, you will still enjoy a stop at this charming shop. It houses one of the most whimsical children sections, and pet lovers will enjoy time with the bookshop dogs - yes, that's plural. The entire staff here was extremely nice and helpful.3. Dollywood - located in Pigeon Forge. In addition to the park, there are two hotels on property. All three locations offer a large selection of books written, or coauthored, by the amazing Dolly Parton. I had no idea how prolific her tastes, style, and abilities extended. We stayed at the Heartsong hotel and highly recommend the location. Even if you don't head into the park itself, the hotel is a beautiful place to relax when visiting the area or even nearby Gatlinburg. I highly recommend sitting by the fire or pool, reading, or playing the free games available outside. The cinnamon bread here is a MUST!
How about you? Have you been to any of these locations? Is there anything, or anywhere else you would recommend?
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