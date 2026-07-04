Independence Day: Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

If you're curious how people are celebrating, or to view some of those celebrations, check out https://america250.org/ or https://www.whitehouse.gov/freedom250/
I've also been overwhelmed with the number of celebratory videos of foreigners enjoying their time in our country: especially those who have come here to various states hosting the world cup. It's been so wonderful watching the positivity flooding social media from these tourists and fans as well as from the Americans enjoying their company.
I myself am enjoying celebrating all things USA: the history, the current camaraderie, and the willingness of friends and family to serve in our military. Loving your country doesn't mean liking everything about it, but taking pride and fighting anyway to maintain the right to improve it if possible.
We have a family full of men who have served in various branches of the military. I know many of my family members have served in the Marines, Army, Navy, and Air Force. While I have friends and former students who also served in the Coast Guard, I'm not certain if any of my family members did.
Some time ago, I shared a post about the history of our national anthem if you'd like to check that out here: https://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2023/06/national-flag-day-and-star-spangled.html
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, our country in ANY way. You are appreciated more than you know.
I'm spending some time celebrating with family and friends. I hope you are all able to do the same.
How about you? How are you celebrating? Are you reading any great books this week? Anything you recommend about the armed forces or fighting for independence?
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