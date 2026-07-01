"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

IWSG: Publishing Industry

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

JULY QUESTION - Is there anything you'd like to see changed, added, and/or rearranged about the book publishing industry?

MY ANSWER - I feel like author compensation and support needs to be improved (fairer royalties, marketing support, editorial support, format flexibility, and less bias, etc.) There should also be less archaic return policies with an eye toward environmental sustainability.

How about you? Is there anything you'd like to see changed, added, and/or rearranged about the book publishing industry?

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