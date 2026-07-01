IWSG: Publishing Industry

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY QUESTION - Is there anything you'd like to see changed, added, and/or rearranged about the book publishing industry?
MY ANSWER - I feel like author compensation and support needs to be improved (fairer royalties, marketing support, editorial support, format flexibility, and less bias, etc.) There should also be less archaic return policies with an eye toward environmental sustainability.
How about you? Is there anything you'd like to see changed, added, and/or rearranged about the book publishing industry?
No comments:
Post a Comment