2026 National Library Week

It's National Library Week (April 19 - 25, 2026) in America. This is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. The first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme "Wake Up and Read!"
From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all. The theme for National Library Week 2026 is "Find Your Joy". This theme is meant to emphasize the value of reading and the role of libraries in enriching lives.
Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there's so much more to the story. Libraries lend items like museum passes, games, musical instruments, and tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs. National Library Week will be a great time to tell your library’s multi-faceted story.
Mychal Threets, the viral Librarian and social media sensation known for focusing on just how cool libraries are, has been chosen as Honorary Chair of this year's event.
"I love libraries enthusiastically every week! To serve as Honorary Chair for National Library Week takes that enthusiasm to a whole new level. Celebrating libraries, thanking library workers, visiting libraries is how I find my joy. There are so many library kids and grown-ups who have yet to fully embrace their library joy, and I am so excited for them! When they enter the world of libraries and stories, I am confidence they will find not only their library joy but their courage to believe in their own story and maybe even share it with others." - Mychal Threets
“Find Your Joy,” is an invitation for people of all backgrounds to explore and discover what sparks joy in them at the library. The theme amplifies a message that is ever-present in Threets’ viral videos about the innumerable ways people can find joy in the library and in his debut picture book, "I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Celebration of Library Joy."
During National Library Week, April 19-25, 2026, discover your library joy.
• Stop by your library and bring someone with you.
• Help a friend sign up for a library card. It’s one small step that opens up endless possibilities.
• Explore something new: a book, a program, a class, or a conversation. From storytimes to makerspaces, author talks to job support, libraries are places where curiosity and connection come to life.
Monday, April 20: Right to Read Day, a day for readers, advocates, and library lovers to take action to protect, defend, and celebrate the right to read. The American Library Association (ALA) kicks off National Library Week with the release of its State of America's Libraries Report, including the list of Top Ten Most Challenged Books of 2025.
Tuesday, April 21: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
Wednesday, April 22: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.
Thursday, April 23: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.
For more ways to celebrate, visit the American Library Association or (ALA): http://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek
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