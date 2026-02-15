"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, February 16, 2026

15 Reminders of Love

Valentine's Day may be over, but celebrating love doesn't have to be forgotten. As a reminder of this to myself, here are a few of my old loves and reads:

1) My family

2) My friends

3) Reading

4) Writing

5) Love is in the Air - Time to spread some love... a few of the authors of FIRST LOVE, IWSG Anthology #7 would like to share some lovely thoughts about how they and/or their characters romanticize Valentine's Day!

6) These are a Few of My Favorite Weird Things - a few things about myself that readers found interesting or funny.

7) 5 Step Formula for Plot Structure - a quick and reliable formula to help plot or revise a story of any length or genre.

8) When God Says Wait - a good read for anyone struggling with patience.

9) Loving Castle - a favorite television series that I'm enjoying rewatching.

10) Creativity, Inc - a great book on creativity and leadership.

11) Bernard Pivot Blogfest - one of my favorite questionnaires of all time.

12) Loving a Great Character - some of my favorite characters of all time.

13) Dulcinea and New Links - my dogs favorite questionnaires of all time.

14) Show, Don't Tell - a favorite exercise I use with students when teaching inferences and the concept of Show, Don't Tell.

15) Summer Literary Trips

How about you? Did you revisit any old loves this month?

