2026 National Polka Dot Day and Writers

Thursday is National Polka Dot Day!
It's also the day Minnie Mouse finally received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame several years ago - a mere 40 years after her counterpart, Mickey. You can find out more about that here.
Many of my family members are Disney fans. I'm from Southern California, and even though I live in Texas, we head back as often as possible to visit family and friends. We also visit Hollywood and The Walk of Fame from time to time. You can see pictures here. We also visit the Florida Parks.
Another reason I mention all of this is because the original article I read announcing Minnie's big day, as well as a visit to Hollywood, led me down a rabbit hole of reading. I became curious about writers who have earned a star on that famous walkway. I knew of a few, but I was surprised at the number. Some of these authors I know have brought joy to many and will be immediately recognized: Raymond Chandler, Ray Bradbury, Stephen J. Cannell, Frank Capra, quite a few others I recognized, and a few I didn't. Here is a list the Los Angeles Times has comprised of all the writers who've earned that coveted star.
Have you been to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, or a Disney Park? Which authors are your favorites? Who would you like to see earn a star? Are you celebrating National Polka Dot Day?
