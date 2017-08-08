Vestiges of Summer

Since I don't believe in giving assignments that I myself am not willing to do... I began writing poetry again. We tried a few timed writing exercises. It's been a while since I've written any poetry, so I thought I would share one with you. Here is a first draft I produced in a 10 minute activity period. Thoughts and suggestions are welcome!
Pictures are of a few stops along this years travels from southeast Texas to southwest California and back again. You can see more photos on my facebook and instagram pages.
I travel this path of life
Always looking forward to summer
That scrap of time when I have my girls to myself
Not needing to share them with as many obligations
Enjoying our seasonal journeys across America
Will become explorations of other countries
Only when touring elsewhere
Do we see the true value of home
Discovering other creatures, cultures, and customs
Developing a true moral compass
Dictated by our souls rather than recitation.
New sights, sounds, sensations stir the imagination
Which way should we go?
One day I won’t be there to guide
Wintery shadows come to all
To leave you excited for your own legacyInspiring your mastery of voyaging through being.
I'd love to read your thoughts on this poem. Do you enjoy reading and writing poetry?
2 comments:
I'm impressed and really enjoyed the poem! It creates a feeling and has a message, though one is not smacked over the head with it. I, however, have never enjoyed trying to write poetry and have no knack for it.
Visit me at Life & Faith in Caneyhead!w
The walked the walk.
I'm a lousy poet. We'll just leave it at that.
Years from now, you're going to really treasure that poem as you've captured a slice of your life forever.
