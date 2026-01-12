2026 Conferences, Workshops, Retreats, Contests, and Literary Festivals

This list started out to mostly focus on Texas (where I am) and Louisiana. However, there are some others listed here for you. Also, keep in mind, many are virtual now, so your own location may not matter. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list. The list below is what I know of as of today.
First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industry's top professionals and gathered together in one location. These are very reasonably priced, and you can read about my personal experiences with it by clicking on the link in the labels below. There are other genres besides just writing that are extremely beneficial and interesting as well. They just added quite a few more options this past month.
There is also a similar site called SKILLSHARE, but I have no personal experience with it. Let us know in the comments if you have, and what you think of them.
Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage
Any Time: Skill Share
1/16 - 18: SCBWI (Children's literature - writers, translators, illustrators) In-Person Conference in New York - https://www.scbwi.org/events.
1/26 -30: "Happily Ever After" A Harlequin online workshop: Introducing ‘Happily Ever After’ Writing Week 2026 – Hooks & Tropes! - Write for Harlequin
1/30 - 2/1: Writers Digest University Novel Writing Virtual Conference - Writer's Digest hosts its annual Novel Writing Virtual Conference. This year's virtual conference includes sessions by Barbara O'Neal, Amy Collins, Mia P. Manansala, C. Hope Clark, Michael La Ronn, Rob Hart, and more.
2/6 - 7: SCBWI (Children's literature - writers, translators, illustrators) Virtual Conference - SCBWI Events – SCBWI.
2/12 - 15: San Francisco Writers Conference.
2/20 - 22: Writers Digest University Romance Writing Virtual Conference - Writer's Digest hosts its popular annual Romance Writing Virtual Conference. This year's virtual conference once again includes sessions by award-winning and bestselling authors. Plus, writers have the opportunity to get a query critique from a participating literary agent.
February 23 - 26 - American Booksellers Association Winter Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. Winter Institute 2026 | the American Booksellers Association. The 21st annual industry event filled with educational programming for independent bookstores, keynotes, author receptions, and more! Watch Bookselling This Week (BTW) for more details and special announcements! If you don’t currently receive BTW, subscribe here.
2/26 - 3/1: Left Coast Crime in San Francisco, CA - https://leftcoastcrime.org/.
3/6-7: The 2026 Online Texas Writing Workshop - The 2026 Online Texas Writing Workshop – Get Your Writing Published: March 6-7, 2026
3/12 - 15: New Orleans Book Festival - New Orleans Book Festival | Mardi Gras for the Mind | The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane or New Orleans Book Festival.
3/12 - 18: SXSW Film and Writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/.
3/20 - 22: Writers Digest University Mystery/Thriller Virtual Conference - Writer's Digest hosts its longest-running annual virtual conference, which is focused on mystery & thriller writing. This year's virtual conference once again includes sessions by award-winning and bestselling authors, in addition to the opportunity for a query critique from a participating literary agent.
3/25 - 29 - New Orleans Literary Festival - http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/.
4/7 - 14: Writers Digest Writing Retreat - Writer's Digest will host its second annual writing retreat in Italy. This event will include two nights in Florence and five nights in the beautiful hills of Tuscany. There will be plenty of time for exploration, writing, and instruction with the Writer's Digest hosts (WD Editor-in-Chief Amy Jones and Literary Agent Jessica Berg).
4/18: The Pre-Quill Conference in West Valley City, Utah - The Pre-Quill Conference | League of Utah Writers.
4/28 - 30: Social Media Marketing Conference in Anaheim, California.
5/30: Virtual Inkerscon or Events – Inkers Con
6/3 - 6: - Reader Author Get Together or Registration | Reader & Author Get Together | Reader & Author Get Together Event
6/5 - 7: Lone Star Book Festival - 5th Lone Star Festival 2026
6/13 - 20: The Gutsy Great Novelist Retreat, Bar Harbor, Maine - Tuition and Application
6/17 - 22 - Florida - Space Coast Book Lovers and here.
6/26 - 28: Agents and Editors Conference 2026 in Austin, TX. Agents & Editors Conference – Writers League of Texas.
6/26-29: Children's Institute in Schaumburg, Il. Children's Institute 2026 | the American Booksellers Association. ABA Children's Institute offers four days of educational programming, keynote talks, author receptions, publisher parties, and dedicated time to network with booksellers, authors, and publishers from around the country. The Children’s Institute 2026 will take place in Schaumburg, IL — just 15 miles from the Chicago O'Hare airport. Watch Bookselling This Week (BTW) for details and special announcements in the coming months.
6/26 - 28: Historical Novel Society in Las Vegas, Nevada - https://hns-conference.com/.
7/23 - 25: The 2026 Writer's Digest Annual Conference will take place in-person late July in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Per usual, it will offer an incredible lineup of presenters and pre-conference workshops, in addition to one-on-one consultations with literary agents.
8/6 - 9: Quills Conference in Utah - https://www.leagueofutahwriters.com/quills-conference-preview.
8/15 - 16 - Love N Book in Seattle - Lovenbooks.
9/23 - 26: NINC Conference - Novelists Inc. at St. Pete Beach, FL.
9/26: Austin SCBWI - Writer's and Illustrators Conference - 2026 Austin SCBWI Conference - Community, Passion, and the Persistence of Art Register for event – SCBWI.
9/26 - 27 - in Florida - Once Upon a Book Author Signing.
10/3 - 4: Dallas Writer's Conference in Hurst, Texas - http://dfwcon.org/
10/15 - 18 - TENTATIVE In-Person - Houston, Texas - https://romanceauthormastermind.com/
10/21 - 25: World Mystery Convention - Calgary, Canada - http://www.bouchercon.com/.
10/29 - 11/5 - Austin Film Festival - https://austinfilmfestival.com/.
HAPPY WRITING!
1 comment:
Sylvia, that is an impressive list!
Post a Comment