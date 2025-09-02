IWSG: Thoughts on AI

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
SEPTEMBER QUESTION - What are your thoughts on using AI, such as GPChat, Raptor, and others with your writing? Would you use it for research, story bible, or creating outlines\beats?
MY ANSWER: AI can be extremely useful for research, examples, and inspiration. The problem I have is when people rely on it to be lazy - they just recycle instead of using their own brain. People automatically trust it to be accurate. However, a recent study by Tow Center for Digital Journalism found AI to be inaccurate about 60% of the time. I also hate how often people (students in particular) try to pass it off as their own creation. Not only is this plagiarism, but they are also shortchanging themselves the ability to learn and use critical thinking skills which we all need.
How about you? What are your thoughts on using AI, such as GPChat, Raptor, and others with your writing? Would you use it for research, story bible, or creating outlines\beats?
Sixty percent? That's less accurate than Wikipedia.
