Labor Day 2025 is fast approaching an there are many ways you might celebrate with writing prompts, challenges, and events.
1.) Mini 1000 - A writing challenge that runs from the Thursday before Labor Day through Labor Day, where participants write 1,000 words a day for five days. This can result in a short story, essay, flash fictions, poems, or the first chapter of a novel or memoir.
2.) Labor Day Writing Prompts - Write about family vacations, Labor Day celebrations, or things that require work but are loved.
3.) WriterCon - An event that takes place over Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma City, where writers can learn about writing, marketing, and publishing.
4.) Joyce Carol Oates "Labor Day" Revision Workshop - A MasterClass lesson that covers topics such as writing short fiction, developing voice, and exploring classic works of fiction.
5.) 55+ Journal Ideas: https://www.journalbuddies.com/journal-prompts-writing-ideas/journal-prompts-labor-day/
How about you? How are you celebrating Labor Day? What projects are you working to complete?
No comments:
Post a Comment